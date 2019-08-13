|
|
Theresa Meyer
Milford - Theresa Elizabeth Meyer, a resident of Laurels of Milford, passed away August 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Theresa is survived by her husband, Frank Meyer. She was the loving mother of Carlene Shamblin (Rocky), Danny Ray Manning (Roxanne) and the late Linda Bauer (Denny), cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great, great-grandchildren, dear sister of Dolores Balzer, Dorothy Wilmers and the late Earl Dunagan Jr., Ruth Burkhart and Catherine Neal. Theresa loved to travel, loved her pets and adored her family. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St, Amelia. Graveside service at St. Martins Cemetery on Friday at 11 AM. www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019