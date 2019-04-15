Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Theresa R. Eagan Obituary
Theresa R Eagan

Cincinnati - (nee Witschger) beloved wife of Kevin Eagan, loving mother of Katie (Jon) Eagan Downing and Michael (Megan) Eagan, cherished grandmother of Maeve and James, dear daughter of Melva Rohe and the late Richard Witschger, sister of Jerome, Kathy, Sue and Rick (Jaime) Witschger and Joan (Brandt) Junker, sister-in-law of Tim (Carole), Dennis (Judy Tensing), Cathy Eagan and the late Pat Eagan, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Passed away at home, surrounded by family, after a brave fight with cancer on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at age 60. Visitation Tuesday 4-8PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
