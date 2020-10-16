Theresa W. Fleming
Cincinnati - Theresa W. (nee Welage) Fleming, beloved wife of 56 years to the late Thomas D. Fleming; dear sister of Sr. Rose Ann Fleming; loving mother of Daniel (Melissa), Molly (Rod), Kevin (Cathy), Mary (Charles) Miller, Michael (Sarah); loving and adoring grandmother of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be missed by loving nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Preceded in death by dear sister, Mary Lou Havlin. Theresa cherished her life with Tom and her family in Mt. Lookout and was a member of Our Lord Christ the King parish for 59 years, but never forgot her Norwood roots. Thursday, October 15, 2020. Age 87. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King, Mt. Lookout, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., social distancing and masks required. Due to limited capacity at church, guests are welcome to watch a livestream of the Funeral Mass by visiting www.olctk.org
, selecting "Visit Church Website", and clicking "Live-Streamed Mass". Memorials may be directed to Our Lord Christ the King Church, 3223 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226 or Hospice of Cincinnati
, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com