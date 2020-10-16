To Theresa's family, please accept my expression of appreciation in knowing Theresa. My times with her were for only a few years at Christ the King parish as our paths would cross at the early morning Mass. A wonderful part of knowing Theresa was her warm smile. Theresa would often stay a short time after Mass to pray which aloud me to get to the exit door just before she would. I would stand and wait for her and hold the door, that is when we would have a short laugh and extend the best to one another as we headed out for the day.

Steven Green

Friend