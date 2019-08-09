|
|
Theresia Binder
Cincinnati - Theresia Binder (nee Ellinger) beloved wife of the late John Binder. Loving mother of Maria (Rod) Weeks, Theresa (Pete) Davis and the late Walter (Liv. Michelle) Binder. Devoted Oma of Robert (Stephanie) Henegar, Kimberly (Mike) Hogan, Lara Whitely (Malcolm) Hooper, John Eric (Katherine) Weeks and David Jeffrey (Diana) Weeks. Step-grandmother of James Davis. Great Oma of 13 and great-great-Oma of one. Dear sister of Franciska "Fannie" Koenig. Passed away August 6, 2019. Age 94 years. Family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of blessing service at 10:30 A.M. at the Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel, 3701 Vine St., Cincinnati, 45220. Burial immediately following the service. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assc., 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019