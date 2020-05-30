Thomas A. Blankemeyer. Beloved husband of 36 years to Mary Jo (nee Kaiser) Blankemeyer. Loving father of Tony (Clare), Andy (Kristie) and Joey (Shannon) Blankemeyer. Proud grandfather of Jacob, Brooke, Elise, Connor and Zachary. Dear brother of Bob Blankemeyer, Mary Ann Jones and Carol Ann DeWald. Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 64. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 1 at 10 AM at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Rd., Loveland. Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute Brain Tumor Center Walk Ahead Fund honoring Tom's walk team - "Tip-a-Canoe and Tom Too". Mail to: UC Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati OH 45219 or donate directlyonline: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/202walahefoabratumcur/team/863191/. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 30 to May 31, 2020.