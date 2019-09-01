Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkside Christian Church
6986 Salem Rd
Anderson Twp, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkside Christian Church
6986 Salem Rd
Anderson Twp, OH
Thomas A. Evans Obituary
Thomas A. Evans beloved father of Elizabeth (Gary) Hasis, Mark (Regenia) Evans, and Dianna Roller, devoted brother of Maxine Blakely and the late Walter (Geneva) Evans, dear grandfather of Jennifer, Justin, Andrew, Brandon, Kyle, and Erin, also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Died Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Residence of Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd., Anderson Twp. on Sat. Sept. 7, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Memorials to Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
