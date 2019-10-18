|
Thomas A. Hinssen
Thomas A. Hinssen "Babe", born July 23, 1938, passed away October 17, 2019. The family of Thomas will be receiving friends for a visitation at Good Shepherd Church (8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM with a funeral mass to follow beginning at 10:00 AM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences and donations may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019