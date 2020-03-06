|
Thomas A. Ohmer
Colerain Township - Thomas A. Ohmer. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (nee Rehkamp) Ohmer. Dear father of Kim (Jeff) Beiting and David (Tina) Ohmer. Loving grandfather of Megan (Mike) Morgan, Kyle and Nevaeh Ohmer and Kristina and Kassidy Buschor; great grandfather of Colton Morgan. Brother of Ray, Robert and John Ohmer, Betty Oswald and the late Mary Feldhaus, Margaret Dirr and Joseph Ohmer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Age 78 years.Visitation will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Thursday, March 12 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials may be directed to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020