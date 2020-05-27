Thomas Andrew Doyle



Thomas Andrew Doyle died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years and family on May 26th in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 85.



Tom is survived by his wife, Judith(Judie) S. Doyle; children, Kristan(Andrew) Pierce of Holland, MI; Kara(John) Kokenge of Cincinnati, OH; Kelly Doyle of Cincinnati, OH; Kathrine(Robert) Neveu of Brunswick, ME; grandchildren Elizabeth(Kraig) Van Wieringen, Katrina Pierce; Thomas Kokenge, Julia Kokenge, Oliver Kokenge, Zachary Neveu, Nicholas Neveu, Mattinicus Neveu, and sister Elizabeth Clark of Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Doyle, and brother Dr. Arthur S. Doyle.



Tom was born on April 5, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was graduated from Purcell High School, The University of Dayton, and Xavier University. His love of mathematics led to a 47+ year career of teaching primarily students at Cincinnati Public Schools, at The University of Cincinnati Evening College and at Xavier University. Known for his Irish wit, good nature, friendliness, and study of bridge. Tom(Mert) was well loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cincinnati Public Schools or the Free Store Food Bank.









