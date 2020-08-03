Thomas Baker Sr.
Montgomery - Thomas, Sr., age 94, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. Husband of the late Sarah Darlene (Goins) Baker, Father of Tom Baker Jr., Gloria J. (Bill) Bechtold and Chuck (Andrea) Baker. Grandfather of Thomas Baker III, Beth Blower, Dan Nowlin, Amanda Riordan , Cole Baker and Sam Baker. Great grandfather of 10. Mr. Baker was a WWII Army Veteran and retired from the trucking business. Graveside services will be Thursday August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rest Haven Cemetery in Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com