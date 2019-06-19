Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bauer

Obituary Condolences

Thomas Bauer Obituary
Thomas Bauer

Delhi Township - Son of the late: August "Gus" & Margaret (nee Pessler) Bauer. Brother of: Betty Wells & the late: Jack, William, Robert Bauer, Audrey Schaefer, & Donna Miller. Loving father of Tracy (Randy Ketron) Bauer & Sheri Maslyn. Grandpa of 4 granddaughters & 6 great-grandchildren. Also Uncle to many. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 12 PM. Reception to follow. Memorials to EWTN. Obit at www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now