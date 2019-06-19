|
Thomas Bauer
Delhi Township - Son of the late: August "Gus" & Margaret (nee Pessler) Bauer. Brother of: Betty Wells & the late: Jack, William, Robert Bauer, Audrey Schaefer, & Donna Miller. Loving father of Tracy (Randy Ketron) Bauer & Sheri Maslyn. Grandpa of 4 granddaughters & 6 great-grandchildren. Also Uncle to many. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 12 PM. Reception to follow. Memorials to EWTN. Obit at www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019