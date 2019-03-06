|
|
Thomas Beischel
Carthagena - Fr. Thomas J. Beischel, C.PP.S., 92, died at 4:30 a.m. on March 4 at St. Charles Center, Carthagena, Ohio. He was born May 31, 1926 in Cincinnati, to Victor and Edith (Frey) Beischel. He served in the U.S. Army as a technical sergeant in World War II. He was ordained a priest on June 1, 1958. For many years Fr. Beischel was a hospital chaplain and was also active in parish ministry. He is survived by his brother, Mark (Christine), Council Bluffs, Iowa; and a sister, Sr. Lucy Beischel, R.S.M., Cincinnati; a sister-in-law, Ann Beischel, Cincinnati; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, David, John (Jack), Fr. Richard Beischel, C.PP.S., and Paul; a sister, Jane Molodetz; and in-laws Grace, Norma and Rose Beischel and Carl Molodetz. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at St. Charles Center. Burial will follow in the Community cemetery. Calling hours at St. Charles will be held from 1-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 with a prayer service at 7 p.m., and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, Cincinnati Province.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019