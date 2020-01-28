Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Thomas C. Dierkers

Colerain Twp. - Thomas C. Dierkers, beloved husband for 51 years to Carolyn M. (nee Myers) Dierkers. Devoted father of Karen (Jim Jr.) Day and Matthew (Jennifer) Dierkers. Loving grandfather of Kelsey, Chase, Emma, Evan, Marin and Reese. Dear brother of the late Joseph A. (Joan) Dierkers. Brother-in-law of Phyllis (Dan), Ray (Cathy) and Bob (Kathy). Beloved UNK of Peggy, Marcia (late Frank), Mark (Lisa), Donna (Dave), Tony (Kris) and Beth (Dave). Uncle of Rob, David and the late Jeff. Thomas passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a tissue donor with Life Center. Visitation on Thursday (Jan 30) at LaSalle High School (Chapel), 3091 N. Bend Rd. from 4:30pm-7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) on Friday (Jan 31) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James School Endowment Fund, 6111 Cheviot Rd. Cincinnati, Oh 45247. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
