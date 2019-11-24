Services
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Amorati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Carl Amorati

Add a Memory
Thomas Carl Amorati Obituary
Thomas Carl Amorati

Thomas Carl Amorati passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Bellevue, Kentucky. Tom was born in Jersey City, New Jersey March 23, 1960 to Joan and Carlo Amorati. Tom was raised and spent most of his life in the Cleveland metropolitan area. Tom later settled in Cincinnati, Ohio to help in the care of his dear mother. Tom had many passions in life. From an early age, Tom showed an interest in all things motorized. His hobby of building and flying remote controlled airplanes, and buying and restoring automobiles led him to a long career as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic at Continental Airlines. Tom had an appreciation of good food and loved planning and preparing meals to share with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and cycling. Tom will always be remembered as a loving son and brother. He lived life to the fullest, was always generous and was a kind soul. Tom was predeceased by his parents Joan and Carlo Amorati. He is survived by siblings John (Karen) Amorati, Lisa (Thomas) Meyer and Steven (Ramona) Amorati, and nieces and nephews Carl, Brad, Alexandra, Roman, Juliette and Elyse.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -