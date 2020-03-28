|
Thomas D. Grote
Cincinnati - Thomas Dyer Grote passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 20th, 1928. One of two sons of Marie Dyer Grote and Richard McGuire Grote, he was preceded in death by his younger brother Richard William Grote (Marla). He lived on "The Hill" surrounded by his family for 91 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Roche Grote; his sons Thomas Dyer Grote, Jr. (Nancy) and Timothy James Grote (Paige); and daughters Emmy Grote Hobson (Tony) and Lisa Grote (John Zerbe). He was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who all loved spending time with him. Tom attended St. Xavier High School and The University of Notre Dame. He was President of the Thomas J. Dyer Company, a mechanical contracting company founded by his grandfather. Tom had a love for the natural world and enjoyed countless hours in his rose garden, on a tractor cutting grass, or tending to his large vegetable garden. He had a passion for hunting and fishing which took him all over the world. He loved the game of golf (if played in under 4 hours), tennis, and paddle tennis. But his greatest love was his family, his friends, his God, and his country. He supported many local charities and served on the national board of Delta Waterfowl. He was a long time member of Hyde Park Country Club, Coldstream Country Club, The Camargo Club, and The Commercial Club. Because of the unfolding world events, services will be private. But Tom loved a good party so we will celebrate his wonderful life with extended family and friends at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224, Corryville Catholic School, 108 Calhoun Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219, or the . Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020