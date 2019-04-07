Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Thomas Harrington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University
3801 Ledgewood Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Harrington


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Thomas D. Harrington Obituary
Thomas D. Harrington

Cincinnati - Thomas D. Harrington beloved husband of the late Helen Cloud Harrington. Devoted father of Tom, Jr. (Amy), Dan, Kevin (Chris) Harrington and Anne (Dan) Burke, loving grandfather of Thomas, III (Mai-Han), Ryan (Laura), Meghan, Adam, Kelly, Michael, Rafael, Maria, Sarah and Nico Harrington, Shannon, Will and Sean Burke, great-grandfather of Thomas IV, also survived by sister-in-law Joanne Harrington. Predeceased by siblings, Jack (Pat) Harrington and William Harrington. Proud graduate of St. Lawrence Grade School, Elder High School, Xavier University and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Retired from Hilltop Basic Resources after 40 years, where he was past president and vice chairman. Tom passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, the family would like to give special thanks to his kind and caring caregiver Sharon Johnson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University, 3801 Ledgewood Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45207. No visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Mt. St. Joseph University "Helen Cloud Harrington Scholarship Fund", 5701 Delhi Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45233. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now