|
|
Thomas D. Harrington
Cincinnati - Thomas D. Harrington beloved husband of the late Helen Cloud Harrington. Devoted father of Tom, Jr. (Amy), Dan, Kevin (Chris) Harrington and Anne (Dan) Burke, loving grandfather of Thomas, III (Mai-Han), Ryan (Laura), Meghan, Adam, Kelly, Michael, Rafael, Maria, Sarah and Nico Harrington, Shannon, Will and Sean Burke, great-grandfather of Thomas IV, also survived by sister-in-law Joanne Harrington. Predeceased by siblings, Jack (Pat) Harrington and William Harrington. Proud graduate of St. Lawrence Grade School, Elder High School, Xavier University and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Retired from Hilltop Basic Resources after 40 years, where he was past president and vice chairman. Tom passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, the family would like to give special thanks to his kind and caring caregiver Sharon Johnson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University, 3801 Ledgewood Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45207. No visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Mt. St. Joseph University "Helen Cloud Harrington Scholarship Fund", 5701 Delhi Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45233. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019