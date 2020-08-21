1/
Thomas (Tom) Deters
Thomas (Tom) Deters

Brookville, IN - Thomas (Tom) Deters, 79, passed away on August 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Kathleen (O'Sullivan) & his children, Kelly & Doug (Heather) & grandchildren, Kathleen & Elizabeth Baker & Cirstyn & Ryan Fields. Additionally, he is survived by brothers, Richard, Robert & Edwin. He was preceded in death by his parents (Robert & Edith) & brother, James.

The family will host a celebration of life at a future date. Contributions can be made to https://stayinalive24.org/ or http://www.franklincountyindiana.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
