Thomas P. Duffy
Cincinnati - Duffy, Thomas P., devoted son of the late John and Amanda Duffy, loving father of Timothy (Mary Jo) Duffy, Maureen Duffy and Kathleen Fritsch. Cherished grandfather of Hannah (Matthew) Madar, Jeremy and Shelby Fritsch. Dear brother of Dorothy Arata, Jim Duffy, the late Mary Jayne Bade, Ruth Twohig, John "Buzz" Duffy and William "Bill" Duffy. Died March 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation Sunday March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 3006 W 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Remembrances may be made to Holy Family Parish. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019