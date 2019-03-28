|
|
Thomas E. DeLay
Cincinnati - Thomas E. DeLay, age 87, passed away, March 24, 2019. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and received three Purple Hearts and a Honorable Discharge. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories, three children, Vickie (Billy) Millay, Mary (Larry) Smith, Rickie (Ron) McGuffy; 7 grandchildren, Angie, Amy, Tammy, Stephanie, Andrea, Tonya, Mary; and a host of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Elsie Mae DeLay, one son, Thomas DeLay, Jr. and three grandchildren, Melissa, Roy and Joseph. Visitation, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home Mt. Healthy Chapel, 7272 Hamilton Avenue (45231) with 11:00 a.m. service. Interment to follow in Bevis Cemetery. Arrangements by Walker.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019