Services
Walker Funeral Home - Mt. Healthy
7272 Hamilton Ave.
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
(513) 521-0386
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home - Mt. Healthy
7272 Hamilton Ave.
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home - Mt. Healthy
7272 Hamilton Ave.
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DeLay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. DeLay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas E. DeLay Obituary
Thomas E. DeLay

Cincinnati - Thomas E. DeLay, age 87, passed away, March 24, 2019. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and received three Purple Hearts and a Honorable Discharge. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories, three children, Vickie (Billy) Millay, Mary (Larry) Smith, Rickie (Ron) McGuffy; 7 grandchildren, Angie, Amy, Tammy, Stephanie, Andrea, Tonya, Mary; and a host of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Elsie Mae DeLay, one son, Thomas DeLay, Jr. and three grandchildren, Melissa, Roy and Joseph. Visitation, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home Mt. Healthy Chapel, 7272 Hamilton Avenue (45231) with 11:00 a.m. service. Interment to follow in Bevis Cemetery. Arrangements by Walker.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home - Mt. Healthy
Download Now