Thomas Welling
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church,
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road,
West Chester,, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church,
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
West Chester - 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorrain (nee Cruse) for over 63 years, devoted father of Stanley (late Ramona), Tommy (Nancy), Jr., Jerry (Nola), Mary (Brad) Carter and Joe (Robyn), loving grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 9, brother of the late Henry, Richard and William, also survived by many nieces and nephews. The Welling family had a jewelry store in Lockland and Tom and his brother worked many years in the business. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or please plant a tree in Tom's Memory. To send a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
