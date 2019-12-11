Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gloeckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Gloeckler


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas Edward Gloeckler Obituary
Thomas Edward Gloeckler

Springboro - Thomas Edward Gloeckler, age 69, Springboro, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 10, 2019 after a six-month illness.

Tom was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 5, 1950 to Robert and Rosemary (Marlett) Gloecker. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Cathy (Ginter), sons Craig (Jessica) Gloeckler, Scott (Terri) Gloecker, his beloved granddaughters Kayla and Kylie Gloeckler, brother Don (Linda) Gloecker, and numerous family and friends.

Tom graduated from Middletown High School and from Franklin College in Indiana. He worked for IBM at AK Steel in telecommunications for 40 years, retiring in 2013.

Tom loved supporting his sons as they grew up and found the most joy in his granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rosemary Gloeckler and his nephew Jason Wade.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 South Sutphin St. Middletown, Ohio, 10am to 12pm with a service following.

Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or the Hope United Methodist Church 3642 Shaker Rd. Franklin, Ohio 45005.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -