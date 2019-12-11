|
Thomas Edward Gloeckler
Springboro - Thomas Edward Gloeckler, age 69, Springboro, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 10, 2019 after a six-month illness.
Tom was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 5, 1950 to Robert and Rosemary (Marlett) Gloecker. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Cathy (Ginter), sons Craig (Jessica) Gloeckler, Scott (Terri) Gloecker, his beloved granddaughters Kayla and Kylie Gloeckler, brother Don (Linda) Gloecker, and numerous family and friends.
Tom graduated from Middletown High School and from Franklin College in Indiana. He worked for IBM at AK Steel in telecommunications for 40 years, retiring in 2013.
Tom loved supporting his sons as they grew up and found the most joy in his granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rosemary Gloeckler and his nephew Jason Wade.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 South Sutphin St. Middletown, Ohio, 10am to 12pm with a service following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or the Hope United Methodist Church 3642 Shaker Rd. Franklin, Ohio 45005.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019