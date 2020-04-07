Services
B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cassidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Cassidy

Add a Memory
Thomas F. Cassidy Obituary
Thomas F. Cassidy

Cincinnati - Thomas F. Cassidy, beloved husband of Jane M. Cassidy (Nee Dorenbusch) for 57 years. Loving father of Eileen Cassidy (Sid Saewitz) and Clare (Dan) O'Brien. Devoted papa of Eli, Max Crawford, Benjamin and Madeline O'Brien. Dear brother of Dr. Walter J. Cassidy, Dr. Henry Cassidy, Eileen Cassidy, Louise (John) Dorenbusch and Anne Delaup. Faithful and loyal companion of his dog Juno. Passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 86 years of age. Private Services with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -