Thomas F. Cassidy
Cincinnati - Thomas F. Cassidy, beloved husband of Jane M. Cassidy (Nee Dorenbusch) for 57 years. Loving father of Eileen Cassidy (Sid Saewitz) and Clare (Dan) O'Brien. Devoted papa of Eli, Max Crawford, Benjamin and Madeline O'Brien. Dear brother of Dr. Walter J. Cassidy, Dr. Henry Cassidy, Eileen Cassidy, Louise (John) Dorenbusch and Anne Delaup. Faithful and loyal companion of his dog Juno. Passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 86 years of age. Private Services with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020