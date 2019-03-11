Services
Thomas Hodle
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas F. Hodle


1924 - 2019
Thomas F. Hodle Obituary
Thomas F. Hodle

Cincinnati - Thomas F. beloved husband of the late Ollie M. (nee Mitchell) of 68 years. Loving father of Sandra (Carl) Koerner, Sharon (John) Kutney, Susan (Val P.) Dragin, Stephanie (Jim) Grothjan. Cherished grandfather of Todd (Jenny) Koerner, Johnny (Whitney) and Thomas Kutney, Ryan and Alexis Dragin, Stephen (Kim Kreuzman) Williamson, and Sarah and Evan Grothjan. Treasured great grandfather of Owen and Grace Koerner and Tyler, Quinn, and Reed Kutney. Passed away Friday, March 8th, 2019. Age 94. Visitation Thursday, March 14th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, 45241. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2019
