Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Groesbeck, OH
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Carol Riesser (nee Wang) Loving father of Sarah (Jon) Schaefer and Elizabeth Riesser. Devoted grandpa of Ruth, Kate, Lilly, Essie and George. Dear brother of John (Barb) Riesser and the late Michael (Valerie) Riesser. Died May 11, 2019 Age 68. Visitation Thursday from 5-7pm at the Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Funeral Mass 12 noon Friday at St. Ann Church, Groesbeck. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery. Donations may be made to Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., (45239)

neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 14, 2019
