Thomas F. Schoenung
Cincinnati - Thomas F. Schoenung, originally of Delhi, the oldest son of Thomas W. Schoenung and Georgia Kellerman Schoenung, passed away August 30, 2019 in Cincinnati. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Farih Schoenung; loving father of Brigette Schoenung, beloved brother of Leo Schoenung, James Schoenung, and the late John Schoenung; uncle of Ronald, Glen, Douglas, Brian, and Steven Schoenung, Dorothy Neske, and Amy Hoff, as well as other relatives and friends. A gifted engineer, he worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 30 years, where he was involved in developing radar for military aircraft. Visitation Thursday, September 5, 5-7 pm at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236. Graveside Memorial Friday, September 6, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10am, 11000 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, Hamilton County, Ohio, 45249. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019