Thomas F. Trefz
Thomas F. Trefz

Cincinnati - Thomas F. Trefz, 78, of Cincinnati, passed away September 25, 2020.

Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Todd (Kerry) and Eric (Kristin) Trefz and Heather (Matthew) DeMain; cherished grandfather of Megan, Abigail, Samantha, Aaron and Isabella; dear brother of the late Donald and Suzanne.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
