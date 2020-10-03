Thomas F. Trefz
Cincinnati - Thomas F. Trefz, 78, of Cincinnati, passed away September 25, 2020.
Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Todd (Kerry) and Eric (Kristin) Trefz and Heather (Matthew) DeMain; cherished grandfather of Megan, Abigail, Samantha, Aaron and Isabella; dear brother of the late Donald and Suzanne.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
.