1/1
Thomas Forbes Scrugham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Forbes Scrugham

Thomas Forbes Scrugham died on August 13, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

We will remember Tom as a man who studied the stars, strove to explore the world, and had noble dreams for preserving the natural world around him. As a former teacher, he had a strong commitment to education and was well-loved by his students. Tom co-founded and spent many years running a successful travel business which pioneered ways to make European travel more accessible. Later in life, he invested significant time and energy into cultivating his land in Eastern Oregon: donating land to the Bureau of Land Management and supporting other conservation efforts. He saw the beauty in historic places and old things, and took care in safeguarding this history for generations to come.

Tom worked hard to provide for his children: Paul, Audrey and Holly, and inspired them to be ambitious in their own lives. He loved his children greatly and celebrated their individual personalities. He is survived by his children, former wife, siblings, nieces, nephews and his mother, Jean Scrugham.

A graveside service was held at Riverview Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved