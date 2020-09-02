Thomas Forbes Scrugham



Thomas Forbes Scrugham died on August 13, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.



We will remember Tom as a man who studied the stars, strove to explore the world, and had noble dreams for preserving the natural world around him. As a former teacher, he had a strong commitment to education and was well-loved by his students. Tom co-founded and spent many years running a successful travel business which pioneered ways to make European travel more accessible. Later in life, he invested significant time and energy into cultivating his land in Eastern Oregon: donating land to the Bureau of Land Management and supporting other conservation efforts. He saw the beauty in historic places and old things, and took care in safeguarding this history for generations to come.



Tom worked hard to provide for his children: Paul, Audrey and Holly, and inspired them to be ambitious in their own lives. He loved his children greatly and celebrated their individual personalities. He is survived by his children, former wife, siblings, nieces, nephews and his mother, Jean Scrugham.



A graveside service was held at Riverview Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.









