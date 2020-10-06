1/1
Thomas Francis Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Francis Miller

Cincinnati - age 70, passed away peacefully October 3, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. Loving son of the late Edward and Anna May Miller, Cleveland, OH; beloved husband of Ann Margaret Miller (nee Schnelle); devoted father of Megan M. Runk (Dan), Cincinnati, OH, Amy M. Miller (Brad Surosky), Sonoma, CA, Brian T. Miller (Juliana Breines), Boston, MA, and Scott M. Miller (Katie Metzinger), St. Louis, MO; dedicated grandfather of six (Lily, Sonia, and Danny Runk; Sam and Clare Miller; Micah Surosky); caring brother of Jim Miller (Kris), Dorothy Baxendale (Dave) and the late Maureen Simbeck and brother-in-law of Marie Schnelle, Kay Maier (John), Joe Schnelle (Grace), and the late Mike Hipskind. If desired, memorials may be made to Saint Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, Cincinnati OH 45224 - a faith community at the center of Tom's heart for over 35 years. Tom was blessed with an incredible life filled with wonderful family and friends he cherished. Given the realities of the pandemic, Tom's private funeral mass will be live streamed on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11am EST, the link to the ceremony, further information about the ceremony and Tom's life can be found at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved