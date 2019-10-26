Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Reading - Thomas E., beloved husband of Janet (nee Panko) for 61 years. Devoted father of Tom (Teri) Grau, Susan (Sam) Austin, Mike and Jim (Michelle) Grau. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late J. Richard Grau. Retired from Stearns and Foster after 47 years and retired Fire Chief of Lockland Fire Department. Passed away Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at age 82. Visitation Wednesday Oct. 30, from 5:00-8:00PM and Funeral Service Thursday at 10:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Norwood Firefighters Association, 4725 Montgomery Road, 45212. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
