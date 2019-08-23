|
|
Thomas H. Edwards
Cincinnati - Thomas H. Edwards, beloved husband of Linda Edwards (nee McComas) of 48 years. Loving father of Jason Thomas Edwards and Courtnee (Jesse) Moyer. Cherished "Gamp" of Cooper Edwards Moyer and Bentley Hudson Moyer. Dear brother of Veronica Cruz. Passed away, Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. Age 71. Visitation Sun. Aug. 25th from 2PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (Evendale). Memorials requested to A Place for Seniors or . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019