Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Thomas Edwards
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Thomas H. Edwards


1948 - 2019
Cincinnati - Thomas H. Edwards, beloved husband of Linda Edwards (nee McComas) of 48 years. Loving father of Jason Thomas Edwards and Courtnee (Jesse) Moyer. Cherished "Gamp" of Cooper Edwards Moyer and Bentley Hudson Moyer. Dear brother of Veronica Cruz. Passed away, Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. Age 71. Visitation Sun. Aug. 25th from 2PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (Evendale). Memorials requested to A Place for Seniors or . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019
