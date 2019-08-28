|
Thomas H. Green
Cincinnati - Green, Thomas H., age 85, (Army) passed away August 26, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra D. Green, devoted father of Michael (Linda) Green, Gary (Melissa Powers) Green & Lisa (Richard Epstein) Green, brother of Louis Green, loving grandfather of Jenny (Mike) Munafo, Stephanie (Ryan) Condon & Chad Green, Joshua (Amy) Green, Jessica & Rob Green, Zivvy & Micah Epstein, great grandfather of Tyler, Andrew & Trevor Munafo, Asher & Gunnar Condon & Nash Green. Private services held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 28, 12:30 P.M. at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Teammates For Kids, P.O. Box 13740, Denver, CO 80201.WWW.TEAMMATES4KIDS.COM or the would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019