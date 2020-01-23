Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Thomas H. Sweitzer

Thomas H. Sweitzer Obituary
Thomas H. Sweitzer

Thomas H. Sweitzer, age 91, passed away on Tues. Jan. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Sweitzer (nee Fricke), loving father of Debbie (Les) Childress, the late Diane (Bill) Offut, Tom (Sharon) Sweitzer, Kim (Jeff) Smith, Lynne (Dallas) Barber, dearly loved grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 9, son of the late Thomas and Lillian (nee Stallo) Sweitzer, loving brother of four sisters; Agnes, Marie, late Martha, late Angela. If so desired, memorials may be made to , hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Tues. Jan. 28 from 10am until 10:45am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Cemetary services to follow. Radel Funeral Home is serving the family, 451-8800. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
