Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Family Church
814 Hawthorne Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Wake
Following Services
Holy Family Church
814 Hawthorne Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Thomas John Bain passed away with peace and grace on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Age 80 years. A proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Tom is survived by his loving (ex-) wife, Margaret "Marge" Bain; his devoted daughters Patricia "Patti" (Phil), Jennifer (Mary), and Colleen Bain; sister Constance "Connie" Barrett, brother Jerome "Jerry" (Martha) Bain: granddaughters Tara Stemerick Tashman, Julia and Jenna Hess; and great grandchildren Bryton and Baylee Tashman. He was preceded in death by his cherished mother, Julia Stoehr Bain; brothers, Richard "Dick" and Joseph "Joe" Bain, sister, Julia "Julie" Nuber, and countless other beloved family members. Memorial Funeral Mass 12:30 PM Saturday February 23, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 814 Hawthorne Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45205. After the Mass, the family will continue to celebrate with a traditional Irish Wake. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
