1/1
Thomas J. Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Dunn

Colerain Twp. - Thomas J. Dunn, beloved husband of 19 years to Sandie (nee Annis) Dunn. Devoted father of Michael (Jan) Dunn, Randall Dunn, Scott (Alicia) Dunn and Carrie (Mitch) Males. Step-father of David (Kelly) Chiarini and Todd (Elaine) Chiarini. Loving grandfather of 9, Papa of 2 and Papa Train of 5. Great grandfather of 2. Brother of Carol (late Jerry) Hollstege. Thomas was a proud member of the Mended Heart Chapter 35. He passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (August 7) from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved