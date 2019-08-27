|
Thomas J. Horn
- - Thomas J. Horn, husband of Teri Lovejoy Horn and late Nancy Horn, son of the late Oliver "Ollie" Horn Jr. and Leslie Horn, beloved father of Mitch Horn, Jake (Sabrina) Horn, Nicole Makin, Natalie Makin, brother of Beth (Mike) Steur, Mary "Muff" Horn, Grandfather of Brook and Elliot, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. August 25, 2019. Age 61 years. Residence Cincinnati, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial in his honor will be held at the Guardian Angels Church, 6539 Beechmont Avenue 45230 on Friday, August 30 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4-7 PM at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Family Care or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019