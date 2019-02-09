|
Thomas J. Kollmann
CITY - Thomas J. Kollmann beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Nee: Gindling) Kollmann. Loving father of Kathy (Nick) Miller, Ken (Tami) and Tom (Jean) Kollmann. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie (Bret), Kelsey (Jason), Molly, Jeff, Mike, Nick, Emma and Jake. Dear brother of Joe (Carolyn) Kollmann and the late Margie (Chuck) Schuster. Also survived by numerous family and friends. Passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 82 years.
Visitation will be Sun. Feb. 10th from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Mon. Feb. 11th 12:00 P.M. at St. Simon Church, 825 Pontius, 45238.
If so desired memorials may be made to Elder High School.
www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019