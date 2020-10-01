Thomas J. Merkle



Thomas J. Merkle, age 78, passed away on 09/29/20 after battling numerous cancers.



Born on 05/30/42 to Varn and Edna Mattcheck Merkle.



Tom operated PJ's Deli.



He loved his Eldo convertibles and crusin' with "no particular place to go".



Loving husband of 19 years to Rita McLaughlin.



Beloved father of Greg (Beth) Merkle and Gary (Kim) Merkle



Stepfather of Jeff (Vikki) Clayton and Amanda Clayton (Tommy) Martin



Dearest grandfather to Josh, Jon, Emily, Erika, Joseph, and Olivia



Great grandfather of 9.



Brother, Richard (Mary Jo) Merkle and sister, Phyllis (Mark) Kleinholz



Predeceased by his parents, sister Jean (George) Bauer and brothers, Bill, Steve, Ed Merkle.



Memorial mass at St. Ignatius Church, on October 3 at 11 a.m.



Donations may be made to UC Body Donation Program by calling (513) 558-5612









