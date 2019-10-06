Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Zink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Zink

Add a Memory
Thomas J. Zink Obituary
Thomas J. Zink

Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Susan (nee Roncker), loving father of Bradford and Kirsten Zink, brother of Richard, Lawrence and Barbara. A prolific art instructor across Greater Cincinnati, he loved classical music and was a supporter of the Fine Arts. Tom passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Tuesday, October 8 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now