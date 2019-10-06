|
|
Thomas J. Zink
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Susan (nee Roncker), loving father of Bradford and Kirsten Zink, brother of Richard, Lawrence and Barbara. A prolific art instructor across Greater Cincinnati, he loved classical music and was a supporter of the Fine Arts. Tom passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Tuesday, October 8 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019