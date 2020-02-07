|
Thomas James (Jim, Junior) Barker
Thomas James Barker (Jim, Junior), 77, passed away on February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ann Varney Barker, his only son, Darrin Barker, sisters Shirley Grayson, Margie Stump, Patricia Billingsley, Debbie Frey, his brothers Darrell and Randall Barker, brothers-in law, many nieces and nephews, his best friends Joe Winn and Marshall Hopson, his pets Mitzy, Myra, and Melady, and countless people whose lives he forever touched.
Service will take place at 12:00 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home in Mason, Ohio immediately followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
His kind, generous, and happy soul will be missed by everyone. We will always love you. Rest In Peace.
Donations may be made in memory of Jim to the SPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020