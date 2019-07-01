|
|
Thomas Joseph
Louisville - Thomas Joseph, 74, of Louisville, KY, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. He passed peacefully with his wife and family by his side at Baptist Hospital.
Tom was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, one of 12 children, the youngest son of Fadwa and Thomas Zehenni Joseph. He was a graduate of Purcell High School. Tom spent his youth in Cincinnati and enjoyed playing sports. He met the love of his life, Geraldine Hehman and they were married on October 7, 1967 and later settled in Bethel, OH to raise their family.
Tom and his family moved to Louisville, KY in 1983 where he worked for Jeff Wyler Automotive. Tom was also a sports enthusiast and loved playing softball, golfing and most of all was an avid horse racing fan and loved spending his time with friends in the Turf Club at Churchill Downs.
He will be remembered and missed by his loving wife of 51 1/2 years, Geraldine (Hehman) Joseph, his three children Scott Joseph (Patricia), Thomas Joseph (Dunia), Becky Joseph McDonald (Shawn), six grandchildren Zachary, Gabriella, Alyssa, Alia, Mia and Sophia, all of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who he remained very close with throughout his life.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00am to 1:00pm with memorial service to immediately follow at 1:00pm. Service will be located at Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299. (Behind Southeast Christian Church).
The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to at .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 1, 2019