Thomas Joseph Poland
Cincinnati - Tom Poland passed away on February 17, 2020. Survived by Rita, his beloved wife of 60 years, children Mary Cay (Bill) Hentz, Tom Jr, and Steve, grandchildren Tony, Michael, Luke and Mark Hentz. Also survived by siblings Helen (Robert) Potter, Mary Ann Poland, Richard (Martha) Poland, John (Rosalind) Poland, sister-in-law Dorothy Poland and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother James Poland and son Mark Poland. He was a graduate of Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 21 at 1:00 at St. Gertrude Church 6543 Miami Ave. Cincinnati OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020