Thomas K. Miller



Florence - On Saturday August 8th, 2020, Thomas Keenan Miller age 85, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully at his home. Tom was born at the family home in Ft. Thomas. He graduated from Lloyd Memorial in 1954 and briefly attended the University of Kentucky before enlisting in the US Army. A longtime resident of Bellevue, Tom spent most of his professional life in the auto industry, first as a salesman and later retiring as a supervisor of roadside service for AAA of Cincinnati. Tom was a family man and a sentimental soul, having saved every birthday, fathers' day, and anniversary card he received. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his wife Carol, and cheering on the UK Wildcats (Go Big Blue!). Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Jane, his brother Victor, and his nephew Clay Allen. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Carol and their son Christopher (Claire), his first wife Carol and their children Angela (Davis) Ivey of Petersburg, VA, Mark (Michelle) of Crestview Hills, & Lori (Tom) Harmon of Dinwiddie, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Devan, Will, Kendall, Cecelia, Grayson, James, & Helen, as well as his niece Vickie Lynn Phillips and her children Stacey (Gabe) Guthrie, Michael (Brittany), Matthew, and their respective families. The family plans to hold a celebration of his life at a later date.









