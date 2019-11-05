Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Thomas Keegan Obituary
Thomas Keegan

Cincinnati - Thomas B. Keegan, age 63, of Cincinnati, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving children, Ria Keegan, Thomas Keegan (Kelly) and Bryan Keegan (Betsy); siblings, Mary Lou Stoessel, Henry Keegan, John Keegan, Francis Keegan, Sister Betty Keegan, Joseph Keegan, Patricia Fischer, Margaret Lettieri and Therese McKeown; grandchildren, Isla and Jimmy Keegan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in passing by his parents, John and Maria Keegan. For a decade and a half, Tom shared his passion for fresh seafood with the Cincinnati community at his business, Keegan's Specialty Seafood Market, in both Anderson Township and Hyde Park. The visitation will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 2:00 PM until the Memorial Service begins at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to La Soupe (4150 Round Bottom Road, Cincinnati OH 45244).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
