|
|
Thomas Kelley
Thomas Eugene "Tom" Kelley died peacefully at Bayley Place, Cincinnati, Ohio on October 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Tom is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 60 years Janis (nee Seher), his children Mike (Lori), Tim, Brian (Michelle), Dan (Susan), Kevin (Kerry), Kate Kraemer (Mike) and Sean (Jennifer); grandchildren Brady (Holly), Erin Power (Alec), Abaigeal, Gwen, John, Bridget, Eddie Horton, Kelley Kraemer, Jimmy, Claudia, Tommy Kraemer, William, Rose Merjos, Liam, Quin, Rylan and Fiona; great grandchildren Jasper Kelley-Weil, Patrick Power, and James Kelley-Weil. Tom is preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Mary (nee Butler), his brothers Jim (Pat, living) and Jack (Rose Mary) and his sister Mary (Dale) Lawrence. Brother in law to Joe (Mary Beth) and Fr. Phil Seher. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Tom was born on Schiff Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio (Price Hill) on January 22, 1934 to Joseph and Mary Kelley. He was a proud graduate of St. William Elementary ('49) and Elder High School ('53) where he received the Alumni Altiora Award for service to his community. He served in the US Army before earning a degree at Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University). Tom married his high school sweetheart Janis Louise Seher (St. Teresa of Avila, Seton High School) in 1957 and together they raised seven children on Ridgeview Avenue, where they lived for over 30 years. Tom is fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends as a warm, kind, outgoing and optimistic man with a relentlessly positive attitude. Tom was a multi-sport athlete in high school, a little league baseball and football coach as a young adult and a lifelong sports fan. Tom was a huge fan of Elder Sports and Notre Dame Football to the very end - he watched Elder beat Moeller at The Pit on Friday October 11th and he watched Notre Dame beat USC on TV the following day. For service to the community, Tom and Janis were named King and Queen of Price Hill at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tom enjoyed music, singing and all things Irish and he was a fixture at Cincinnati's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. No Visitation. A Mass of Christian burial 6 PM, October 26, 2019, at St. William Church (4108 W. 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205). A celebratory Irish Wake will immediately follow mass in the church undercroft (Fr. Reardon Hall). The Reverend Philip Seher will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. William Church, Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. The Kelley family would like to thank the amazing and dedicated caregivers at Bayley Place for their kindness, warmth and compassion as they took care of Tom. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019