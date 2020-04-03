|
|
Thomas Kenneth Niehoff
Thomas Kenneth Niehoff was born to Frank and Margaret Wachman Niehoff on November 26, 1948 in Melrose, Minnesota. Tom attended elementary school at PS 2023: a one-room Stearns County schoolhouse. His classroom usually held 23 children in all grades and never more than 25! As a boy, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his bicycle all over Stearns County. He also helped on his family's farm.
Tom attended Melrose High School, where he played french horn in concert band and coronet in marching band. He also played bass guitar in a rock band! Tom's education at Saint Cloud State University was interrupted by his 1969-1971 service in the United States Army. After basic and advanced training, Tom gave fourteen months of service in the Republic of South Vietnam. Tom said his Army job was as Military Police (MP), but his biggest objective was to get his ass out of there alive!
After graduating from St. Cloud in 1972, Tom started his career as a Bond Trainee for Great American Insurance Company in Minneapolis on February 26, 1973. In 1976, Tom was transferred to Great American's Cincinnati Home Office, just so he could meet the love of his life, Becky LeVan, there. Tom and Becky were married in Cincinnati on February 28, 1987.
Tom earned two esteemed insurance-industry designations: Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding. He also earned his MBA from Xavier University (go, Muskies!). He spent his entire thirty-four year career in the Surety industry at Great American and ended it as a Divisional Senior Vice President on April 1, 2007.
Tom loved working and travelling in the Surety industry! He also enjoyed travelling with Becky. He racked up 1,700,000 life-time air miles, while visiting all fifty states and numerous countries. He and Becky visited Alaska together four times; Tom was in Hawaii five times, including three visits with Becky and two for R&R during his service in Vietnam. Tom's favorite place was the Columbia River Gorge! He relished sipping good bourbon and playing Candy Crush; his music library includes more than 20,000 tunes. Tom also enjoyed bowling with friends from the Cincinnati Veterans Team; he was planning to compete in the 2020 National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Portland, Oregon this summer, which would have taken him back to the beautiful Columbia River!
Tom passed away peacefully at his Naples, Florida home on March 25th. He is survived by his wife, Becky.
Services will be arranged as soon as practicable. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to The Surety Foundation, which recognizes the value of diverse ideas and backgrounds through the "Surety & Fidelity Industry Intern and Scholarship Program for Underrepresented Students". To make a donation, checks in remembrance of Tom, should be made payable to: The Surety Foundation, 1140 19th Street, NW - Suite 500, Washington, DC 20036. Or, a memorial may be made to your favorite local Coronavirus relief fund or other favorite charity.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020