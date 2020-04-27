|
Thomas, L. Edward
Montgomery, OH - Thomas, L. Edward. 95, WWII Veteran, Beloved husband of Pat Thomas (nee Graham) for 70 years. Loving father of Matt (Debbie) Thomas, Ann (Steve) Ballard, cherished grandfather of Steven Thomas and Patrick Thomas, great-grandfather of Ivy Thomas and A.J. Sayles, sister in-law, Marge Freshley and favorite Uncle Ed to many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Celebration of life services will be held at a future date. Donations in Ed's name may be made to Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund, 9840 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, Ohio, 45242. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020