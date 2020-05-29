Thomas L. Hutchinson
Thomas L. Hutchinson, age 72 of the East End, died May 25, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday, June 5th from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, June 6th at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Williamstown, KY. The procession to the cemetery will leave T.P. White & Sons on Saturday at 10:30 am. The complete obituary is available at www.tpwhite.com
Thomas L. Hutchinson, age 72 of the East End, died May 25, 2020. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday, June 5th from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, June 6th at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Williamstown, KY. The procession to the cemetery will leave T.P. White & Sons on Saturday at 10:30 am. The complete obituary is available at www.tpwhite.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.