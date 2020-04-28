|
Thomas L. Kahle
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 50 years to Diana L. Kahle (nee Williams). Loving father of Tim (Becky) Moss, Tom Kahle, Jr. Dear grandfather of Nicholas Moss and Thomas Kahle III. Caring brother of Harold Kahle and the late Ted (Joann) Kahle. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dear brother-in-law of Louis (Debbie) Williams and the late Barb (Jack) Grote. Visitation Friday, May 1, 2020 at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (Westwood, 45211) from 10 AM till Blessing at 11AM. Due to Health Department restrictions, only 10 people will be permitted in the building. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd., Suite 140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020