Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kahle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Kahle

Add a Memory
Thomas L. Kahle Obituary
Thomas L. Kahle

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 50 years to Diana L. Kahle (nee Williams). Loving father of Tim (Becky) Moss, Tom Kahle, Jr. Dear grandfather of Nicholas Moss and Thomas Kahle III. Caring brother of Harold Kahle and the late Ted (Joann) Kahle. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dear brother-in-law of Louis (Debbie) Williams and the late Barb (Jack) Grote. Visitation Friday, May 1, 2020 at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (Westwood, 45211) from 10 AM till Blessing at 11AM. Due to Health Department restrictions, only 10 people will be permitted in the building. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd., Suite 140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -