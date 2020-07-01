Thomas Leroy Hyde
Cincinnati - Thomas Leroy Hyde passed away June 29, 2020 at the age of 64. Thomas is survived by his loving wife Angela Burgin-Hyde; four children; one step-son; eight grandchildren; ten siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 7th at Corinthian Baptist Church 1920 Tennessee Ave. Pastor K. Z. Smith, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Cincinnati, OH.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
